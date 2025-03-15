Themes Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:SPAM) Short Interest Down 34.6% in February

Themes Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:SPAM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a drop of 34.6% from the February 13th total of 2,600 shares. Currently, 2.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.
Themes Cybersecurity ETF Stock Performance
NASDAQ:SPAM traded up $1.07 on Friday, hitting $29.79. 485 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,306. Themes Cybersecurity ETF has a 52 week low of $24.80 and a 52 week high of $33.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.05 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.83.
Themes Cybersecurity ETF Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a $0.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Themes Cybersecurity ETF
About Themes Cybersecurity ETF
The Themes Cybersecurity ETF (SPAM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive Cyber Security index. The fund seeks to track a concentrated index of stocks from developed markets that derive their revenues from digital security software. Stocks are weighted based on market capitalization.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Themes Cybersecurity ETF
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- Casey’s Uptrend Remains Strong—New Highs on the Horizon
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- Taiwan Semiconductor’s Huge U.S. Move—Stock Impact Ahead
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- Why Costco Stock Is Poised to Hit $1,000 Again Soon
Receive News & Ratings for Themes Cybersecurity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Themes Cybersecurity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.