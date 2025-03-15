Themes Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:SPAM) Short Interest Down 34.6% in February

Themes Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:SPAM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a drop of 34.6% from the February 13th total of 2,600 shares. Currently, 2.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Themes Cybersecurity ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SPAM traded up $1.07 on Friday, hitting $29.79. 485 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,306. Themes Cybersecurity ETF has a 52 week low of $24.80 and a 52 week high of $33.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.05 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.83.

Get Themes Cybersecurity ETF alerts:

Themes Cybersecurity ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a $0.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Themes Cybersecurity ETF

About Themes Cybersecurity ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Themes Cybersecurity ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in Themes Cybersecurity ETF ( NASDAQ:SPAM Free Report ) by 64.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,873 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,670 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned 19.79% of Themes Cybersecurity ETF worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The Themes Cybersecurity ETF (SPAM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive Cyber Security index. The fund seeks to track a concentrated index of stocks from developed markets that derive their revenues from digital security software. Stocks are weighted based on market capitalization.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Themes Cybersecurity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Themes Cybersecurity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.