Theriva Biologics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TOVX) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Theriva Biologics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TOVX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 84,500 shares, a decrease of 49.6% from the February 13th total of 167,500 shares. Approximately 3.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 432,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Trading of Theriva Biologics

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Theriva Biologics stock. Anson Funds Management LP purchased a new stake in Theriva Biologics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TOVX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 139,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,000. Anson Funds Management LP owned about 6.13% of Theriva Biologics at the end of the most recent reporting period. 6.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Theriva Biologics Stock Performance

TOVX traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.15. 38,411 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 155,790. Theriva Biologics has a 1-year low of $1.03 and a 1-year high of $17.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $3.21 million, a PE ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 1.22.

Theriva Biologics Company Profile

Theriva Biologics, Inc, a clinical-stage company, develops therapeutics to treat cancer and related diseases in areas of high unmet need in the United States. The company’s lead product candidate is VCN-01, a clinical stage oncolytic human adenovirus that is in a Phase 2 clinical study for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; a Phase 1 clinical study for the treatment of retinalblastoma; a Phase 1 clinical study for the treatment of head and neck squamous cell carcinoma; and a Phase 1 clinical study for the treatment of solid tumors.

