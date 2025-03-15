Top Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Watch Today – March 15th

Super Micro Computer, Salesforce, ServiceNow, Accenture, QUALCOMM, Medtronic, and Arista Networks are the seven Artificial Intelligence stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Artificial intelligence stocks refer to the publicly traded securities of companies that develop or utilize AI technologies to enhance their products, services, or operational efficiency. These companies typically work in areas such as machine learning, robotics, and data analytics, and investors often view them as potentially high-growth opportunities due to AI’s transformative impact across various industries. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Artificial Intelligence stocks within the last several days.

Super Micro Computer (SMCI)

Super Micro Computer, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

Super Micro Computer stock traded up $3.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $42.17. 56,956,090 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,071,141. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.22. The company has a market cap of $25.03 billion, a PE ratio of 21.17 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 1.93. Super Micro Computer has a fifty-two week low of $17.25 and a fifty-two week high of $114.78.

Salesforce (CRM)

Salesforce, Inc. provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Shares of NYSE CRM traded up $8.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $279.76. The stock had a trading volume of 6,974,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,135,349. Salesforce has a one year low of $212.00 and a one year high of $369.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $268.85 billion, a PE ratio of 46.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $318.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $308.70.

ServiceNow (NOW)

ServiceNow, Inc. provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

NOW traded up $34.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $845.75. 1,852,553 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,336,448. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. ServiceNow has a 52 week low of $637.99 and a 52 week high of $1,198.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $992.95 and a 200 day moving average of $983.44. The stock has a market cap of $174.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.83, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.03.

Accenture (ACN)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Shares of Accenture stock traded up $1.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $318.28. The stock had a trading volume of 4,085,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,733,154. The business has a fifty day moving average of $363.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $357.97. The firm has a market cap of $199.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.70, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Accenture has a fifty-two week low of $278.69 and a fifty-two week high of $398.35.

QUALCOMM (QCOM)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

NASDAQ:QCOM traded up $4.64 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $156.58. 5,306,194 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,280,901. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.62. QUALCOMM has a twelve month low of $149.43 and a twelve month high of $230.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $164.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.52. The firm has a market cap of $173.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.28.

Medtronic (MDT)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Shares of MDT traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $93.18. 7,788,622 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,057,966. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $89.61 and its 200-day moving average is $87.96. Medtronic has a 52 week low of $75.96 and a 52 week high of $96.25. The company has a market cap of $119.51 billion, a PE ratio of 28.32, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Arista Networks (ANET)

Arista Networks, Inc. engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

Shares of ANET stock traded up $3.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $83.58. The stock had a trading volume of 8,577,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,712,635. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.71. Arista Networks has a one year low of $60.08 and a one year high of $133.58. The firm has a market cap of $105.41 billion, a PE ratio of 37.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.08.

