Top Cybersecurity Stocks To Follow Now – March 15th

Alphabet, CrowdStrike, and Palo Alto Networks are the three Cybersecurity stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Cybersecurity stocks refer to shares of companies that provide products and services designed to protect computer systems and networks from cyber threats. These stocks allow investors to participate in the growth of the cybersecurity sector, which is driven by increasing concerns over data breaches, hacking, and other digital attacks as reliance on technology continues to expand. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Cybersecurity stocks within the last several days.

Alphabet (GOOGL)

Alphabet Inc. offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

GOOGL stock traded up $2.73 during trading on Friday, reaching $165.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,966,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,160,998. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $185.70 and its 200-day moving average is $176.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Alphabet has a 1 year low of $140.03 and a 1 year high of $207.05.

CrowdStrike (CRWD)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Shares of CrowdStrike stock traded up $21.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $353.73. 4,360,577 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,095,999. The company has a market capitalization of $87.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 693.60, a P/E/G ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $385.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $340.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. CrowdStrike has a 52-week low of $200.81 and a 52-week high of $455.59.

Palo Alto Networks (PANW)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock traded up $6.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $182.34. 3,562,749 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,853,710. The company has a market capitalization of $120.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.73, a P/E/G ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $185.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $184.79. Palo Alto Networks has a 52-week low of $132.50 and a 52-week high of $208.39.

