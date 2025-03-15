Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TSE:TXG – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$28.99 and traded as high as C$34.50. Torex Gold Resources shares last traded at C$34.11, with a volume of 306,050 shares changing hands.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. CIBC lifted their target price on Torex Gold Resources from C$36.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Friday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Torex Gold Resources from C$34.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Friday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Torex Gold Resources from C$36.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Torex Gold Resources from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on Torex Gold Resources from C$33.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Torex Gold Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$36.53.
Read Our Latest Research Report on TXG
Torex Gold Resources Stock Performance
Insider Transactions at Torex Gold Resources
In related news, Senior Officer Faysal Abhem Rodriguez Valenzuela sold 5,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$28.97, for a total value of C$162,898.31. Also, Director Caroline Donally acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$27.91 per share, with a total value of C$27,908.00. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.
Torex Gold Resources Company Profile
Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property, including Morelos Complex, which includes the El Limón Guajes Mine Complex; the Media Luna Project, a processing plant; and related infrastructure that covers an area of 29,000 hectares located southwest of Mexico City.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Torex Gold Resources
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- Ignore Reports, Apple Won’t Install Starlink with iOS 18.3
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- Casey’s Uptrend Remains Strong—New Highs on the Horizon
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- Taiwan Semiconductor’s Huge U.S. Move—Stock Impact Ahead
Receive News & Ratings for Torex Gold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Torex Gold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.