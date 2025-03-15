Toro Energy (OTCMKTS:TOEYF) Stock Price Up 0.5% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Toro Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:TOEYF – Get Free Report) were up 0.5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.13 and last traded at $0.13. Approximately 24,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 435% from the average daily volume of 4,483 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.13.

Toro Energy Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.16.

About Toro Energy

Toro Energy Limited engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of uranium properties in Australia. The company explores for uranium, nickel, gold, and base metals. Its flagship project is the Wiluna uranium project located in the northern goldfields region of Western Australia. Toro Energy Limited is headquartered in West Perth, Australia.

