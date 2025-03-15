Toshiba (OTCMKTS:TOSYY) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Toshiba Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSYY – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $14.92 and traded as low as $14.81. Toshiba shares last traded at $14.92, with a volume of 2,800 shares.
Toshiba Trading Up 0.1 %
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.92.
About Toshiba
Toshiba Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic devices and storage solutions worldwide. It operates through Energy Systems & Solutions, Infrastructure Systems & Solutions, Building Solutions, Retail & Printing, Electronic Devices and Storage Solutions, Digital Solutions, and Other segments.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Toshiba
- How to Profit From Growth Investing
- Ignore Reports, Apple Won’t Install Starlink with iOS 18.3
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- Casey’s Uptrend Remains Strong—New Highs on the Horizon
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- Taiwan Semiconductor’s Huge U.S. Move—Stock Impact Ahead
Receive News & Ratings for Toshiba Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toshiba and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.