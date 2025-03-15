United Capital Management of KS Inc. Has $9.51 Million Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

United Capital Management of KS Inc. increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,317 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company comprises 1.7% of United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $9,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 45 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 117.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 46,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 24,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FPC Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 358.3% in the 4th quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

LLY opened at $813.55 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $830.81 and a 200 day moving average of $844.01. The company has a market cap of $771.38 billion, a PE ratio of 69.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.34. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $711.40 and a 12 month high of $972.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $5.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.45 by ($0.13). Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 85.24%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, December 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $970.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,250.00 to $1,190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Berenberg Bank set a $970.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Leerink Partners set a $950.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Friday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,000.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,009.72.

In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $818.24, for a total transaction of $818,240.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,778,521.60. This trade represents a 14.62 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

