Utility Stocks To Watch Today – March 14th

Tesla, Berkshire Hathaway, Ford Motor, Eaton, CRH, Quanta Services, and Li Auto are the seven Utility stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Utility stocks represent shares in companies that provide essential services such as electricity, water, and natural gas. These stocks are typically characterized by stable earnings and regular dividends due to the essential nature of the services they offer and the regulated environment in which many operate. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Utility stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

TSLA traded up $8.77 on Friday, reaching $249.45. 69,436,393 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,134,930. Tesla has a fifty-two week low of $138.80 and a fifty-two week high of $488.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $354.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $318.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $802.37 billion, a PE ratio of 122.33, a PEG ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.50.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

Shares of NYSE:BRK.B traded up $9.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $513.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,060,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,549,626. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $476.03 and a 200 day moving average of $466.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 trillion, a PE ratio of 10.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.85. Berkshire Hathaway has a twelve month low of $395.66 and a twelve month high of $518.77.

Ford Motor (F)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Shares of F traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.70. The stock had a trading volume of 61,511,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,402,313. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.16. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $9.06 and a fifty-two week high of $14.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.64, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.59.

Eaton (ETN)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

NYSE:ETN traded up $8.80 on Friday, reaching $292.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,702,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,376,873. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $114.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $317.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $331.31. Eaton has a 12-month low of $255.65 and a 12-month high of $379.99.

CRH (CRH)

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

Shares of CRH stock traded up $2.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $96.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,899,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,723,355. CRH has a 1-year low of $71.18 and a 1-year high of $110.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $99.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.98. The company has a market capitalization of $65.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.30.

Quanta Services (PWR)

Quanta Services, Inc. provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

NYSE PWR traded up $9.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $259.86. 1,249,470 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,774,125. The company has a 50 day moving average of $295.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $304.13. The firm has a market cap of $38.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.09, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.10. Quanta Services has a 52-week low of $227.11 and a 52-week high of $365.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Li Auto (LI)

Li Auto Inc. operates in the energy vehicle market in the People's Republic of China. It designs, develops, manufactures, and sells premium smart electric vehicles. The company's product line comprises MPVs and sport utility vehicles. It offers sales and after sales management, and technology development and corporate management services, as well as purchases manufacturing equipment.

Shares of LI traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.80. The stock had a trading volume of 10,542,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,231,121. The company has a market cap of $29.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.28. Li Auto has a 1-year low of $17.44 and a 1-year high of $38.19.

