Valkyrie Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:BTF) Short Interest Update

Valkyrie Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:BTF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 35,400 shares, an increase of 145.8% from the February 13th total of 14,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 51,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Valkyrie Bitcoin Strategy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BTF stock traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.42. 16,933 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,392. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.60. Valkyrie Bitcoin Strategy ETF has a 12-month low of $9.66 and a 12-month high of $26.25.

Get Valkyrie Bitcoin Strategy ETF alerts:

Valkyrie Bitcoin Strategy ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

The Valkyrie Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BTF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long bitcoin, short usd currency. The fund portfolio includes CME Bitcoin Futures, treasuries, corporate bonds, and cash, and does not have direct exposure to bitcoin. BTF was launched on Oct 21, 2021 and is managed by Valkyrie.

Receive News & Ratings for Valkyrie Bitcoin Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valkyrie Bitcoin Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.