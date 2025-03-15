Valkyrie Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:BTF) Short Interest Update

Valkyrie Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:BTF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 35,400 shares, an increase of 145.8% from the February 13th total of 14,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 51,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Valkyrie Bitcoin Strategy ETF Stock Performance
Shares of BTF stock traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.42. 16,933 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,392. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.60. Valkyrie Bitcoin Strategy ETF has a 12-month low of $9.66 and a 12-month high of $26.25.
Valkyrie Bitcoin Strategy ETF Company Profile
