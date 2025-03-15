Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC Grows Holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 465.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 71,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,439 shares during the quarter. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 2.2% of Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $6,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TLT. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 82.4% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC boosted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 94.9% in the fourth quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. 73.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TLT opened at $90.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $54.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.34 and a beta of 0.06. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $84.89 and a twelve month high of $101.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $88.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.02.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a $0.2898 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

