Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,301 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Denver PWM LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Colony Family Offices LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Urban Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Promus Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $276.99 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $244.57 and a 52-week high of $303.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.79 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $293.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $289.81.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

