Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC Makes New $206,000 Investment in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IVW. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Compass Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, POM Investment Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 194.8% in the 4th quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period.

Shares of IVW opened at $94.82 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $102.27 and a 200-day moving average of $99.54. The company has a market cap of $52.36 billion, a PE ratio of 30.05 and a beta of 1.08. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $79.07 and a one year high of $107.14.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

