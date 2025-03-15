Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Sold by Hills Bank & Trust Co

Hills Bank & Trust Co lessened its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 324,296 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,943 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF makes up approximately 1.8% of Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $23,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BND. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 64.0% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 252,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,986,000 after acquiring an additional 98,681 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 76.2% in the third quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 14,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after buying an additional 6,154 shares during the last quarter. Simmons Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 11.9% during the third quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 3,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 25.5% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 3,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 45,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,397,000 after acquiring an additional 3,179 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:BND opened at $72.95 on Friday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.37 and a fifty-two week high of $75.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $72.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.18.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2195 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

