Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Bought by Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,283 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 27.7% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 8,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,350,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 149,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,210,000 after buying an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Curi RMB Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 33.1% during the third quarter. Curi RMB Capital LLC now owns 5,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,672,000 after buying an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 15.0% during the third quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC now owns 1,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balboa Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 22.2% during the third quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI opened at $276.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.32 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.79 and a beta of 1.03. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $244.57 and a 12 month high of $303.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $293.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $289.81.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.