Veolia Environnement (EPA:VIE) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Veolia Environnement SA (EPA:VIE – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €28.46 ($30.93) and traded as high as €30.58 ($33.24). Veolia Environnement shares last traded at €30.38 ($33.02), with a volume of 3,180,314 shares traded.

Veolia Environnement Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €27.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of €28.47.

Veolia Environnement Company Profile

Veolia Environnement SA designs and provides water, waste, and energy management solutions worldwide. It operates through France and Special Waste Europe; Europe excluding France; Rest of the World; Water Technologies; and Other segments. The company is involved in resource management; customer relationship management; drinking water treatment and distribution; wastewater treatment; design and construction of treatment and network infrastructure; and sale of water treatment equipment, technologies, and facilities.

