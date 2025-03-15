VIQ Solutions Inc. (VQS.V) (CVE:VQS) Trading Down 0.7% – Here’s What Happened

VIQ Solutions Inc. (VQS.V) (CVE:VQS – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 0.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$6.96 and last traded at C$7.10. Approximately 108,058 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 140% from the average daily volume of 45,095 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.15.

VIQ Solutions Inc. (VQS.V) Trading Down 0.7 %

The firm has a market cap of C$167.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$7.10 and a 200 day moving average price of C$7.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 179.34.

About VIQ Solutions Inc. (VQS.V)

VIQ Solutions Inc operates as a technology and service platform provider for digital evidence capture, retrieval, and content management in Australia, the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology and Transcription. The Technology segment develops, distributes, and licenses computer-based digital solutions based on its technology.

Further Reading

