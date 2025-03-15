Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Hills Bank & Trust Co

Hills Bank & Trust Co decreased its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,182 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 168 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Visa were worth $4,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Riverstone Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 9,678 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,058,000 after buying an additional 1,361 shares during the last quarter. King Wealth Management Group boosted its position in shares of Visa by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. King Wealth Management Group now owns 74,874 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $23,663,000 after buying an additional 6,172 shares in the last quarter. Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. acquired a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,163,000. Finally, Copley Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the third quarter valued at approximately $616,000. 82.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Visa from $360.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Visa from $395.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $383.00 target price (up from $368.00) on shares of Visa in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $346.00 to $384.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Visa currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $353.96.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 39,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.20, for a total value of $12,875,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,642,333.60. This represents a 59.84 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 2,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total value of $874,480.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 11,925 shares in the company, valued at $4,054,500. This trade represents a 17.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 103,855 shares of company stock worth $35,165,827. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Visa Stock Performance

NYSE:V opened at $331.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $252.70 and a 1-year high of $366.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $337.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $310.62. The stock has a market cap of $616.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.44, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.95.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.09. Visa had a net margin of 54.27% and a return on equity of 54.79%. On average, research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Visa’s payout ratio is 23.79%.

Visa Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.