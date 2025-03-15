Wealth Minerals (CVE:WML) Shares Down 20% – Should You Sell?

Wealth Minerals Ltd. (CVE:WML – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 20% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06. Approximately 164,550 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 112% from the average daily volume of 77,748 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

Wealth Minerals Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.08 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.07. The company has a market cap of C$20.15 million, a P/E ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 4.30, a current ratio of 15.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

About Wealth Minerals

Wealth Minerals Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada, Chile, Peru, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for lithium, as well as precious metals and copper deposits. Its flagship property comprises the 100% owned Yapuckuta project that consists of 144 exploration concessions covering an area of approximately 46,200 hectares located in the Atacama Salar in Region II of Antofagasta, northern Chile.

