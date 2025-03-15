Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Has $175,000 Stock Holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 230.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,539 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,533 shares during the quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 313.4% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares in the last quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 258.1% during the 4th quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc now owns 2,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 59.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Warner Bros. Discovery alerts:

Warner Bros. Discovery Trading Up 3.0 %

NASDAQ:WBD opened at $10.19 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.37 and its 200 day moving average is $9.45. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.64 and a 12 month high of $12.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.01 billion, a PE ratio of -2.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:WBD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.30). Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative return on equity of 27.56% and a negative net margin of 28.34%. The firm had revenue of $10.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.16 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

WBD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Thursday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.50 to $10.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.91.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on WBD

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Piazza Samuel A. Jr. Di purchased 17,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.41 per share, with a total value of $197,917.86. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 159,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,824,824.12. The trade was a 12.17 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About Warner Bros. Discovery

(Free Report)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.