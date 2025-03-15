Wellington Shields & Co. LLC Has $1.33 Million Stock Holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Wellington Shields & Co. LLC lessened its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,470 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $1,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EPD. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP raised its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 13,588,164 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $426,125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947,017 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 110.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,531,756 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $73,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326,010 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,429,298 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $420,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225,988 shares in the last quarter. Merewether Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,746,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 3,884.7% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 682,853 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $21,414,000 after purchasing an additional 665,716 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

EPD stock opened at $33.54 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.38. The stock has a market cap of $72.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.08. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $27.37 and a 1 year high of $34.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 20.48%. The business had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were given a $0.535 dividend. This is a boost from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 79.55%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on EPD. Wolfe Research cut shares of Enterprise Products Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.90.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

