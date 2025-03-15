WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund (NASDAQ:HYZD) Short Interest Update

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund (NASDAQ:HYZD – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 11,700 shares, a drop of 60.6% from the February 13th total of 29,700 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 52,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund Price Performance
Shares of WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.11. 68,176 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,008. WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund has a 1-year low of $21.33 and a 1-year high of $22.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.32.
WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were paid a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.70%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund
WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund Company Profile
The WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund (HYZD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a long\u002Fshort net-zero duration bond index that’s long US high-yield issues and short Treasury futures. HYZD was launched on Dec 18, 2013 and is managed by WisdomTree.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- Ignore Reports, Apple Won’t Install Starlink with iOS 18.3
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- Casey’s Uptrend Remains Strong—New Highs on the Horizon
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- Taiwan Semiconductor’s Huge U.S. Move—Stock Impact Ahead
Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.