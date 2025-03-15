WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund (NASDAQ:HYZD) Short Interest Update

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund (NASDAQ:HYZD – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 11,700 shares, a drop of 60.6% from the February 13th total of 29,700 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 52,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund Price Performance

Shares of WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.11. 68,176 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,008. WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund has a 1-year low of $21.33 and a 1-year high of $22.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.32.

Get WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund alerts:

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were paid a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.70%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund during the third quarter worth $324,000. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $329,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 16,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Pacific Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund during the 4th quarter worth $476,000.

(Get Free Report)

The WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund (HYZD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a long\u002Fshort net-zero duration bond index that’s long US high-yield issues and short Treasury futures. HYZD was launched on Dec 18, 2013 and is managed by WisdomTree.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.