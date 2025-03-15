WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRW) Short Interest Down 64.3% in February

WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 77,800 shares, a decrease of 64.3% from the February 13th total of 218,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 634,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DGRW. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,089,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,544,898,000 after buying an additional 212,256 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,999,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $971,141,000 after acquiring an additional 793,206 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,333,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,556,000 after purchasing an additional 182,730 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $292,520,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 86.9% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,732,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,967 shares during the period.

Get WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund alerts:

WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DGRW traded up $1.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $79.23. 613,268 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 552,528. WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund has a 12 month low of $72.13 and a 12 month high of $85.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $82.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.79. The firm has a market cap of $14.42 billion, a PE ratio of 24.74 and a beta of 0.88.

WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund Increases Dividend

WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is a boost from WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 25th.

The WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (DGRW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks the performance of an index that invests in large- and mid-cap dividend-paying US common stocks with growth characteristics. DGRW was launched on May 22, 2013 and is managed by WisdomTree.

Featured Articles

