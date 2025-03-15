Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) Sets New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

Shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $12.28 and last traded at $12.29, with a volume of 812889 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.78.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on XHR shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xenia Hotels & Resorts has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.38.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Trading Up 2.4 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.81 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $261.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.47 million. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 1.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%. This is a boost from Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 373.33%.

Institutional Trading of Xenia Hotels & Resorts

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 3,146.0% in the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,982 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 500.6% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657 shares during the period. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 2,492.9% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,443 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

About Xenia Hotels & Resorts

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment of luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts. It also owns a diversified portfolio of lodging properties operated by Marriott, Kimpton, Hyatt, Aston, Fairmong, and Loews. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

