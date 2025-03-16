15,505 Shares in Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) Purchased by Wealthfront Advisers LLC

Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 15,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,376,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC owned about 0.06% of Visteon as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VC. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Visteon by 0.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,024,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,608,000 after acquiring an additional 3,918 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Visteon by 6.9% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 863,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,255,000 after acquiring an additional 55,465 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Visteon by 1.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 668,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,698,000 after acquiring an additional 7,743 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Visteon by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 640,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,857,000 after acquiring an additional 12,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Visteon by 16.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 638,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,841,000 after acquiring an additional 88,288 shares during the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on VC. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Visteon from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Visteon from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Visteon from $127.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Visteon from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Visteon in a research note on Friday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.25.

Visteon Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VC opened at $80.61 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $84.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.39. Visteon Co. has a one year low of $75.75 and a one year high of $119.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $4.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $2.47. Visteon had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 24.58%. The firm had revenue of $939.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $954.17 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Visteon Co. will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Visteon

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters for 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, local dimming, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and infotainment and connected car solutions, including scalable Android infotainment for seamless connectivity, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistants with natural language understanding.

