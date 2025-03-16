2176423 Ontario Ltd. Buys 250,000 Shares of Erdene Resource Development Co. (TSE:ERD) Stock

Erdene Resource Development Co. (TSE:ERD – Get Free Report) insider 2176423 Ontario Ltd. acquired 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.75 per share, for a total transaction of C$186,725.00.

2176423 Ontario Ltd. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Erdene Resource Development alerts:

On Thursday, March 6th, 2176423 Ontario Ltd. bought 250,000 shares of Erdene Resource Development stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.69 per share, with a total value of C$172,500.00.

On Tuesday, March 4th, 2176423 Ontario Ltd. purchased 139,000 shares of Erdene Resource Development stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.68 per share, for a total transaction of C$94,033.50.

On Thursday, February 27th, 2176423 Ontario Ltd. acquired 100,000 shares of Erdene Resource Development stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.67 per share, with a total value of C$67,000.00.

On Tuesday, February 25th, 2176423 Ontario Ltd. purchased 100,000 shares of Erdene Resource Development stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.66 per share, with a total value of C$66,480.00.

On Wednesday, February 19th, 2176423 Ontario Ltd. acquired 150,000 shares of Erdene Resource Development stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$104,745.00.

On Friday, February 14th, 2176423 Ontario Ltd. bought 178,000 shares of Erdene Resource Development stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.75 per share, with a total value of C$133,215.20.

On Wednesday, February 12th, 2176423 Ontario Ltd. purchased 218,500 shares of Erdene Resource Development stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.67 per share, for a total transaction of C$146,089.10.

On Monday, February 10th, 2176423 Ontario Ltd. bought 400,000 shares of Erdene Resource Development stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.65 per share, for a total transaction of C$259,640.00.

Erdene Resource Development Stock Performance

Shares of TSE ERD opened at C$0.82 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.65 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of C$293.07 million, a PE ratio of -325.64 and a beta of 1.63. Erdene Resource Development Co. has a 52 week low of C$0.37 and a 52 week high of C$0.85.

About Erdene Resource Development

Erdene Resource Development Corporation focuses on the exploration and development of precious and base metal deposits in Mongolia. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. The company was formerly known as Erdene Gold Inc and changed its name to Erdene Resource Development Corporation in May 2008.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Erdene Resource Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Erdene Resource Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.