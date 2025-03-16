32,512 Shares in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) Purchased by Wealthfront Advisers LLC

Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new position in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 32,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,142,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC owned 0.06% of TreeHouse Foods at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 28.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,740,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,027,000 after acquiring an additional 600,723 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of TreeHouse Foods during the third quarter worth approximately $48,011,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 901,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,654,000 after acquiring an additional 32,613 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 7.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 337,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,175,000 after acquiring an additional 21,951 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 187.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 316,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,284,000 after acquiring an additional 206,411 shares during the period. 99.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

THS has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, TreeHouse Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.83.

TreeHouse Foods Price Performance

NYSE THS opened at $28.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 51.97 and a beta of 0.15. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.65 and a 52-week high of $43.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.99.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $905.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $907.71 million. TreeHouse Foods had a net margin of 0.80% and a return on equity of 6.42%. TreeHouse Foods’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TreeHouse Foods Company Profile

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private brands snacks and beverages in the United States and internationally. The company provides snacking products, such as crackers, pretzels, in-store bakery items, frozen griddle items, cookies, and candies; and beverage and drink mixes, including non-dairy creamer, coffee, broths/stocks, powdered beverages and other blends, tea, and ready-to-drink-beverages.

Featured Stories

