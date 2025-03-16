3,719 Shares in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) Acquired by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $946,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avestar Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 1,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 111.9% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIS opened at $248.61 on Friday. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 52 week low of $228.59 and a 52 week high of $280.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $260.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $261.59. The company has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of 24.28 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

