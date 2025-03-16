4basebio’s (4BB) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of 4basebio (LON:4BB – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 1,600 ($20.70) price objective on the stock.

4basebio Stock Performance

Shares of 4BB stock opened at GBX 1,132 ($14.64) on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,167.33 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,263.27. 4basebio has a 12 month low of GBX 901 ($11.65) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,820 ($23.54). The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 201.47. The firm has a market capitalization of £145.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,451.28 and a beta of 1.09.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Amy Walker bought 1,151 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,120 ($14.49) per share, with a total value of £12,891.20 ($16,674.69). Insiders own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

About 4basebio

4basebio is a specialist life sciences group focused on supplying therapeutic synthetic DNA for gene therapies and gene-based vaccines and providing solutions for effective and safe delivery of DNA/RNA based products to patients.

Our focus is the development of high quality, GMP grade synthetic DNA as well as non-viral nanoparticles which can efficiently and safely deliver fully functional genes to patients.

