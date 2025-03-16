ABC-Mart,Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMKYF) Short Interest Down 53.3% in February

ABC-Mart,Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMKYF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a drop of 53.3% from the February 13th total of 13,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AMKYF opened at $18.91 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.91. ABC-Mart,Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.91 and a 12 month high of $19.01.

ABC-Mart,Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of shoes, clothing, and general merchandise products for men, women, and kids in Japan. The company develops and manufactures shoes; and licenses various brands. In addition, the company is involved in the sale of owned and purchased products through ABC-MART stores.

