ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) CFO Sells $202,950.00 in Stock

ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Free Report) CFO William Zerella sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.53, for a total transaction of $202,950.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 766,266 shares in the company, valued at $10,367,578.98. This represents a 1.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

William Zerella also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ACV Auctions alerts:

On Tuesday, January 7th, William Zerella sold 15,000 shares of ACV Auctions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.57, for a total value of $308,550.00.

On Monday, December 30th, William Zerella sold 32,500 shares of ACV Auctions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.65, for a total value of $703,625.00.

ACV Auctions Stock Up 2.2 %

ACV Auctions stock opened at $14.31 on Friday. ACV Auctions Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.77 and a twelve month high of $23.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.83. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.20 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ACV Auctions ( NASDAQ:ACVA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. ACV Auctions had a negative net margin of 12.51% and a negative return on equity of 12.94%. The business had revenue of $159.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.77 million. On average, analysts forecast that ACV Auctions Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Stephens raised shares of ACV Auctions to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of ACV Auctions in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley boosted their target price on ACV Auctions from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of ACV Auctions from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of ACV Auctions in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ACV Auctions currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.05.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ACV Auctions

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ACV Auctions

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in ACV Auctions by 65.8% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of ACV Auctions by 80.4% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new position in ACV Auctions in the 4th quarter worth $200,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in ACV Auctions during the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ACV Auctions in the third quarter valued at about $206,000. 88.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ACV Auctions

(Get Free Report)

ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. The company’s marketplace platform includes digital marketplace, which connects buyers and sellers by providing online auction, which facilitates real-time transactions of wholesale vehicles; Run List for pre-filtering and pre-screening of vehicles up to 24 hours prior to an auction taking place; ACV transportation service to enable the buyers to see real-time transportation quotes and status reports of the vehicle; ACV capital, a short-term inventory financing services for buyers to purchase vehicles; and Go Green’s seller assurance service for against claims related to defects in the vehicle.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ACV Auctions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACV Auctions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.