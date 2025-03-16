Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Purchased by Nicholas Company Inc.

Nicholas Company Inc. boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 21.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 411,557 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,264 shares during the period. Nicholas Company Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $49,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $100.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $112.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.23. The company has a market capitalization of $163.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.74. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $94.73 and a 12-month high of $193.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 7.42%. On average, research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $170.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $185.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.14.

Insider Activity

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Philip Guido bought 4,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $107.56 per share, with a total value of $499,616.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,605,626.32. The trade was a 16.09 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

