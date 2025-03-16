AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF (NASDAQ:DWSH) Short Interest Update

AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF (NASDAQ:DWSH – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 51,800 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the February 13th total of 103,700 shares. Currently, 2.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 56,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Institutional Trading of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF (NASDAQ:DWSH – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 108,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $762,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned 5.77% of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF Stock Down 1.8 %

NASDAQ:DWSH traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.46. 84,502 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,758. AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF has a 1-year low of $6.66 and a 1-year high of $7.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.07 and a 200 day moving average of $7.18.

AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF Announces Dividend

AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a $0.4339 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

The AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF (DWSH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is actively managed to achieve long-term capital appreciation by shorting US-listed large-cap companies exhibiting weak relative strength. DWSH was launched on Jul 10, 2018 and is managed by AdvisorShares.

