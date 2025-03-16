Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 479,400 shares, a decline of 52.0% from the February 13th total of 998,100 shares. Approximately 3.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,170,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

AEMD has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aethlon Medical in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Aethlon Medical in a research note on Monday, March 10th.

AEMD stock opened at $0.37 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 1.80. Aethlon Medical has a fifty-two week low of $0.24 and a fifty-two week high of $1.85.

Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.09. Equities analysts forecast that Aethlon Medical will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AEMD. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Aethlon Medical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Aethlon Medical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aethlon Medical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aethlon Medical in the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aethlon Medical in the 4th quarter valued at $186,000. 1.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aethlon Medical, Inc, a medical therapeutic company, focuses on developing products to treat cancer and life-threatening infectious diseases in the United States. It develops Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device that removes tumor-derived exosomes and life-threatening viruses and use in organ transplantation.

