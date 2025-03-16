AGF Management Ltd. Cuts Stock Holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

AGF Management Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 71.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 274 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 680 shares during the quarter. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prosperity Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Prosperity Financial Group Inc. now owns 230 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in TransDigm Group by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 462 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in TransDigm Group by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 132 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in TransDigm Group by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 231 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional increased its holdings in TransDigm Group by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 175 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TransDigm Group Price Performance

NYSE TDG opened at $1,346.98 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1,326.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,327.33. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $1,163.82 and a 12 month high of $1,451.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.51, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The aerospace company reported $7.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.73 by $0.84. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 20.76% and a negative return on equity of 42.87%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $7.16 earnings per share. TransDigm Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 35.13 EPS for the current year.

In other TransDigm Group news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,354.08, for a total transaction of $27,081,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,158 shares in the company, valued at $11,046,584.64. This represents a 71.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,359.06, for a total transaction of $4,077,180.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at $4,892,616. This trade represents a 45.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 123,594 shares of company stock valued at $164,002,398 over the last 90 days. 4.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,482.00 to $1,534.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $1,444.00 to $1,348.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,563.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of TransDigm Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $1,375.00 to $1,500.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,472.47.

TransDigm Group Profile

(Free Report)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Featured Stories

