AGF Management Ltd. Has $219,000 Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

AGF Management Ltd. cut its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,395 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 252 shares during the quarter. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Starbucks by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 327,459 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $29,881,000 after buying an additional 2,722 shares in the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at about $265,000. Wernau Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at about $258,000. Finally, Investment Management Corp of Ontario boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 48.6% during the third quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario now owns 37,584 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,664,000 after purchasing an additional 12,300 shares in the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SBUX shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on Starbucks from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Starbucks from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Starbucks from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Starbucks from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.75.

SBUX stock opened at $98.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $111.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.65, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.99. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $71.55 and a fifty-two week high of $117.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $104.82 and a 200-day moving average of $99.22.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 44.97% and a net margin of 9.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

