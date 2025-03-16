Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM) Senior Officer Sells C$1,483,200.00 in Stock

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AEM) Senior Officer Dominique Girard sold 10,000 shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$148.32, for a total transaction of C$1,483,200.00.

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Up 0.4 %

Agnico Eagle Mines stock opened at C$148.81 on Friday. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a fifty-two week low of C$73.43 and a fifty-two week high of C$150.38. The stock has a market cap of C$52.62 billion, a PE ratio of 52.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 22.97 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$134.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$121.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.88, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

Agnico Eagle Mines Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines to C$105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$122.14.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.