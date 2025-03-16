Agriculture Stocks To Follow Today – March 16th

Chubb, Deere & Company, Apollo Global Management, Norfolk Southern, and Steel Dynamics are the five Agriculture stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Agriculture stocks refer to publicly traded companies that are involved in various aspects of the agricultural sector, including crop production, livestock farming, and related supply chain services. These stocks provide investors with exposure to the essential food and commodity production industry, which is influenced by factors such as weather, commodity prices, and government policies. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Agriculture stocks within the last several days.

Chubb (CB)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Chubb stock traded up $5.91 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $294.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,301,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,503,952. Chubb has a 1-year low of $238.85 and a 1-year high of $302.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $273.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $280.85. The company has a market cap of $117.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.96, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.66.

Deere & Company (DE)

Deere & Co. engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Deere & Company stock traded up $11.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $478.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,017,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,515,806. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.98. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $340.20 and a 1-year high of $515.05. The company has a market cap of $129.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.22, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $466.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $433.24.

Apollo Global Management (APO)

Apollo Global Management, Inc. is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

APO stock traded up $4.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $134.36. The stock had a trading volume of 2,876,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,710,642. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Apollo Global Management has a 52 week low of $95.11 and a 52 week high of $189.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.05.

Norfolk Southern (NSC)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

NSC stock traded up $5.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $232.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,080,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,161,849. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Norfolk Southern has a 52 week low of $206.71 and a 52 week high of $277.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $246.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $250.52.

Steel Dynamics (STLD)

Steel Dynamics, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing steel bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

Shares of Steel Dynamics stock traded up $3.89 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $127.14. 1,562,834 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,359,671. The stock has a market cap of $19.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.97, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $127.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.82. Steel Dynamics has a 12 month low of $104.60 and a 12 month high of $155.56.

