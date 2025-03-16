Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Air Transport Services Group Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ ATSG opened at $22.33 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Air Transport Services Group has a 1-year low of $11.62 and a 1-year high of $22.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -558.11 and a beta of 0.79.

Get Air Transport Services Group alerts:

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.05. Air Transport Services Group had a positive return on equity of 3.12% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $521.36 million. Equities research analysts expect that Air Transport Services Group will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Air Transport Services Group

Air Transport Services Group Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 247.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 72,934 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 51,955 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 11.1% in the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 290,423 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,702,000 after purchasing an additional 29,104 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 74.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 213,730 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,460,000 after purchasing an additional 91,521 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Air Transport Services Group in the third quarter valued at about $396,000. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. increased its holdings in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 49.4% in the third quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 223,036 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,611,000 after purchasing an additional 73,752 shares during the period. 91.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides aircraft leasing, and air cargo transportation and related services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cargo Aircraft Management Inc (CAM) and ACMI Services. The company offers aircraft, flight crews, aircraft hull and liability insurance, and aviation fuel services; and aircraft maintenance and modification services, including airframe modification and heavy maintenance, component repairs, engineering services, and aircraft line maintenance.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Air Transport Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Transport Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.