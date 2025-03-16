Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.
Air Transport Services Group Trading Up 0.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ ATSG opened at $22.33 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Air Transport Services Group has a 1-year low of $11.62 and a 1-year high of $22.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -558.11 and a beta of 0.79.
Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.05. Air Transport Services Group had a positive return on equity of 3.12% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $521.36 million. Equities research analysts expect that Air Transport Services Group will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Air Transport Services Group
Air Transport Services Group Company Profile
Air Transport Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides aircraft leasing, and air cargo transportation and related services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cargo Aircraft Management Inc (CAM) and ACMI Services. The company offers aircraft, flight crews, aircraft hull and liability insurance, and aviation fuel services; and aircraft maintenance and modification services, including airframe modification and heavy maintenance, component repairs, engineering services, and aircraft line maintenance.
