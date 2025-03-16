Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Stock Price Up 1.2% – Still a Buy?

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 1.2% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $141.82 and last traded at $140.02. Approximately 8,459,671 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 18,771,530 shares. The stock had previously closed at $138.35.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BABA shares. Citigroup raised their price target on Alibaba Group from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Alibaba Group from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Arete Research raised Alibaba Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley raised Alibaba Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Alibaba Group from $117.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.07.

Alibaba Group Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.71. The stock has a market cap of $334.99 billion, a PE ratio of 20.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $38.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.19 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 12.29%. Equities analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rings Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Rings Capital Management LLC now owns 7,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,829 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Global Endowment Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Global Endowment Management LP now owns 7,570 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 3,134 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.7% in the third quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 3,123 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

