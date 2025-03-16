Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $314.00 to $310.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $275.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $304.26.

Get Alnylam Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $241.76 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $255.17 and a 200-day moving average of $260.11. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $141.98 and a 1-year high of $304.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.27. The company has a market cap of $31.30 billion, a PE ratio of -111.41 and a beta of 0.39.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.03). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Kevin Joseph Fitzgerald sold 1,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.56, for a total value of $362,246.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,240,344.36. This trade represents a 10.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Phillip A. Sharp sold 11,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $3,093,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,234 shares of company stock valued at $19,958,097 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALNY. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,045,822,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $577,941,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,968,513 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,639,767,000 after buying an additional 1,724,610 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,384,449 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,031,705,000 after buying an additional 1,245,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 496.6% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 378,649 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $89,100,000 after buying an additional 315,182 shares during the last quarter. 92.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.