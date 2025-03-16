Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:QMOM) Short Interest Update

Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:QMOM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 22,600 shares, an increase of 63.8% from the February 13th total of 13,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baker Boyer National Bank boosted its holdings in Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Momentum ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Baker Boyer National Bank now owns 10,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $421,000. Aspect Partners LLC increased its holdings in Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Momentum ETF by 157.8% in the 4th quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 1,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Advantage Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $912,000. Finally, Ethos Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Momentum ETF by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 86,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,569,000 after purchasing an additional 16,543 shares during the period.

Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Momentum ETF Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Momentum ETF stock traded up $1.78 on Friday, reaching $57.49. The stock had a trading volume of 32,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,225. Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Momentum ETF has a 1 year low of $53.34 and a 1 year high of $72.19. The company has a market cap of $279.40 million, a P/E ratio of 24.78 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.24.

Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Momentum ETF Dividend Announcement

Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Momentum ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a dividend of $0.9009 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th.

The Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Momentum ETF (QMOM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the QMOM-US – No underlying index. The fund is an active, equal-weighted portfolio of US stocks, screened for their strong and consistent momentum. QMOM was launched on Dec 2, 2015 and is issued by Alpha Architect.

