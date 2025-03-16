AlphaQuest LLC Buys 2,762 Shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

AlphaQuest LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Free Report) by 52.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,043 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,762 shares during the quarter. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 1,777.8% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 3,203.8% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in Caesars Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 12,577.8% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,264 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

Caesars Entertainment Stock Up 5.4 %

CZR opened at $28.07 on Friday. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.42 and a twelve month high of $45.93. The firm has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.81 and a beta of 2.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Caesars Entertainment ( NASDAQ:CZR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 3.20% and a negative return on equity of 4.44%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CZR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Macquarie reduced their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $52.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded Caesars Entertainment from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.43.

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 18 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts retail and online sports wagering across 31 jurisdictions in North America and operates iGaming in five jurisdictions in North America; sports betting from our retail and online sportsbooks; and other games, such as keno.

