AlphaQuest LLC Buys 7,310 Shares of Allient Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNT)

AlphaQuest LLC increased its position in shares of Allient Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNT – Free Report) by 283.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,889 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,310 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC owned about 0.06% of Allient worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ALNT. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allient in the 3rd quarter valued at $770,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Allient by 10.8% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 44,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 4,311 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Allient during the third quarter valued at approximately $386,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Allient by 843.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,153,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,906,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P raised its holdings in shares of Allient by 116.1% in the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 23,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 12,813 shares in the last quarter. 61.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ALNT shares. Northland Securities raised shares of Allient from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Northland Capmk raised shares of Allient from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th.

Allient Stock Up 3.6 %

NASDAQ ALNT opened at $23.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 4.10. Allient Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.91 and a 52 week high of $36.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $398.38 million, a P/E ratio of 26.88 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.15 and a 200-day moving average of $22.89.

Allient (NASDAQ:ALNT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $122.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.72 million. Allient had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 10.80%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Allient Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

Allient Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 20th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 20th. Allient’s payout ratio is 15.00%.

Allient Profile

Allient Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells precision and specialty controlled motion components and systems for various industries in the United States, Canada, South America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers brush and brushless DC motors, brushless servo and torque motors, coreless DC motors, integrated brushless motor-drives, gearmotors, gearing, modular digital servo drives, motion controllers, optical encoders, active and passive filters, input/output modules, industrial communications gateways, light-weighting technologies, and other controlled motion-related products, as well as nano precision positioning systems, servo control systems, and digital servo amplifiers and drives.

Featured Articles

