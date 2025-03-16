AlphaQuest LLC Has $257,000 Stake in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

AlphaQuest LLC grew its stake in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) by 785.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,453 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,176 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Five Below were worth $257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FIVE. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in Five Below in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Five Below in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 156.9% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 334 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in Five Below in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, R Squared Ltd bought a new position in Five Below in the 4th quarter worth $68,000.

Get Five Below alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Five Below news, CAO Eric M. Specter sold 5,494 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.76, for a total value of $498,635.44. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,197,552.92. This trade represents a 8.75 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FIVE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Five Below from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Five Below in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Five Below from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Five Below from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Five Below from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.32.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FIVE

Five Below Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FIVE opened at $73.00 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $90.35 and a 200-day moving average of $92.69. The firm has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 15.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.11. Five Below, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.87 and a twelve month high of $209.79.

Five Below Profile

(Free Report)

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.