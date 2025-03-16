AlphaQuest LLC Has $257,000 Stake in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

AlphaQuest LLC grew its stake in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) by 785.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,453 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,176 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Five Below were worth $257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FIVE. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in Five Below in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Five Below in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 156.9% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 334 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in Five Below in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, R Squared Ltd bought a new position in Five Below in the 4th quarter worth $68,000.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Five Below news, CAO Eric M. Specter sold 5,494 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.76, for a total value of $498,635.44. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,197,552.92. This trade represents a 8.75 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Five Below Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:FIVE opened at $73.00 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $90.35 and a 200-day moving average of $92.69. The firm has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 15.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.11. Five Below, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.87 and a twelve month high of $209.79.
Five Below Profile
Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.
