AlphaQuest LLC Has $280,000 Stock Holdings in Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW)

AlphaQuest LLC reduced its stake in shares of Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW – Free Report) by 19.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,383 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Hayward were worth $280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HAYW. Amundi grew its position in Hayward by 333.4% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 108,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,571,000 after acquiring an additional 83,340 shares in the last quarter. BBR Partners LLC acquired a new position in Hayward during the fourth quarter worth $67,399,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Hayward by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 28,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 6,811 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hayward in the fourth quarter worth about $11,752,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in shares of Hayward by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 51,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after acquiring an additional 2,006 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HAYW shares. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Hayward in a report on Monday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Hayward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Hayward from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th.

Hayward Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HAYW opened at $14.15 on Friday. Hayward Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.96 and a 12 month high of $16.87. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.03. Hayward had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 9.93%. The business had revenue of $327.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.76 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Hayward Holdings, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Hayward

In other news, CEO Kevin Holleran sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.52, for a total transaction of $726,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 522,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,591,041.48. The trade was a 8.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Hayward

Hayward Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pool equipment, including pumps, filters, robotics, suction and pressure cleaners, gas heaters and heat pumps, water features and landscape lighting, water sanitizers, salt chlorine generators, safety equipment, and in-floor automated cleaning systems, as well as LED illumination solutions.

