AlphaQuest LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN)

AlphaQuest LLC boosted its holdings in Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN – Free Report) by 287.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,354 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,198 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC owned 0.10% of Citi Trends worth $219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTRN. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Citi Trends by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 25,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Citi Trends during the third quarter worth $40,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Citi Trends in the fourth quarter worth $85,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of Citi Trends by 111.3% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 8,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 4,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Citi Trends by 19.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Citi Trends from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Citi Trends from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised Citi Trends from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th.

Citi Trends Stock Performance

Citi Trends stock opened at $20.65 on Friday. Citi Trends, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.65 and a 1 year high of $31.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.91. The company has a market cap of $179.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.73 and a beta of 2.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at Citi Trends

In related news, Director Jonathan Duskin sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.44, for a total value of $317,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $882,990.24. This trade represents a 26.43 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Citi Trends Company Profile

Citi Trends, Inc operates as a value retailer of fashion apparel, accessories, and home goods. The company offers apparel, such as fashion sportswear and footwear for men and ladies, as well as apparel for kids, including newborns, infants, toddlers, boys, and girls; sleepwear, lingerie, and scrubs for ladies; and kids uniforms and accessories.

