AlphaQuest LLC Sells 255 Shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL)

AlphaQuest LLC reduced its position in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL – Free Report) by 14.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,457 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 255 shares during the quarter. AlphaQuest LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Diamond Hill Investment Group worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evergreen Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 62.1% in the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,454 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,275,000 after buying an additional 10,138 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 279.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,654 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 3,429 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 1.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 72,980 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $11,797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $527,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 66.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,262 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after purchasing an additional 4,493 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Diamond Hill Investment Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Richard Scott Cooley acquired 272 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $144.00 per share, for a total transaction of $39,168.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,390,896. The trade was a 2.90 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 2,272 shares of company stock valued at $336,418. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Diamond Hill Investment Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th.

View Our Latest Report on DHIL

Diamond Hill Investment Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DHIL opened at $145.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $406.34 million, a PE ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $148.19 and its 200-day moving average is $155.31. Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $135.44 and a 52 week high of $173.25.

Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The asset manager reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter. Diamond Hill Investment Group had a net margin of 33.88% and a return on equity of 20.00%. The firm had revenue of $39.12 million for the quarter.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. Diamond Hill Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio is 38.39%.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Diamond Hill Capital Management, Inc, provides investment advisory and fund administration services in the United States. It offers investment advisory and related services to clients through pooled vehicles, such as private fund; separately managed accounts; collective investment trusts; and other pooled vehicles, including sub-advised funds and model delivery programs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Diamond Hill Investment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamond Hill Investment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.