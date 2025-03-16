AlphaQuest LLC Sells 8,419 Shares of Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH)

AlphaQuest LLC reduced its stake in Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH – Free Report) by 72.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,178 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 8,419 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Pathward Financial were worth $234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Pathward Financial during the third quarter worth $476,000. Foundry Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Pathward Financial by 59.3% during the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 131,458 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $8,678,000 after purchasing an additional 48,917 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pathward Financial by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 699,884 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $46,206,000 after purchasing an additional 18,936 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new position in Pathward Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $435,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Pathward Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $10,865,000. 92.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CASH opened at $71.90 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $77.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 0.69. Pathward Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.68 and a 52 week high of $86.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Pathward Financial ( NASDAQ:CASH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The savings and loans company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $173.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.27 million. Pathward Financial had a net margin of 21.91% and a return on equity of 22.02%. Pathward Financial’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Pathward Financial, Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 13th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. Pathward Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.92%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CASH shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Pathward Financial from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Pathward Financial from $94.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd.

Pathward Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pathward, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, and money market savings accounts.

