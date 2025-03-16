AlphaQuest LLC Trims Position in First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF)

Posted by on Mar 16th, 2025

AlphaQuest LLC decreased its holdings in First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFFFree Report) by 42.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,976 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,728 shares during the quarter. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in First Financial were worth $230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of First Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Foundry Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Financial by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 57,630 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,527,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of First Financial by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 97,608 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,280,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Financial by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 26,447 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the period. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its position in shares of First Financial by 2.1% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 45,235 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

THFF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James upgraded First Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of First Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective (up previously from $52.00) on shares of First Financial in a research note on Thursday, February 6th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on THFF

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director James O. Mcdonald purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $48.99 per share, for a total transaction of $48,990.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $463,543.38. This represents a 11.82 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Allen Franklin acquired 1,100 shares of First Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $52.53 per share, with a total value of $57,783.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $517,157.85. The trade was a 12.58 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 2,195 shares of company stock worth $111,625. 4.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

First Financial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:THFF opened at $49.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $590.75 million, a PE ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.89. First Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $34.58 and a 1-year high of $53.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFFGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The bank reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. First Financial had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 8.77%. As a group, equities analysts expect that First Financial Co. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 3rd. This is a boost from First Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. First Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.00%.

About First Financial

(Free Report)

First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. The company offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. It also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans.

