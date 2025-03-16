AlphaQuest LLC Trims Position in First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF)

AlphaQuest LLC decreased its holdings in First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF – Free Report) by 42.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,976 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,728 shares during the quarter. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in First Financial were worth $230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of First Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Foundry Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Financial by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 57,630 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,527,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of First Financial by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 97,608 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,280,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Financial by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 26,447 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the period. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its position in shares of First Financial by 2.1% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 45,235 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.74% of the company’s stock.

THFF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James upgraded First Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of First Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective (up previously from $52.00) on shares of First Financial in a research note on Thursday, February 6th.

In other news, Director James O. Mcdonald purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $48.99 per share, for a total transaction of $48,990.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $463,543.38. This represents a 11.82 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Allen Franklin acquired 1,100 shares of First Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $52.53 per share, with a total value of $57,783.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $517,157.85. The trade was a 12.58 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 2,195 shares of company stock worth $111,625. 4.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:THFF opened at $49.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $590.75 million, a PE ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.89. First Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $34.58 and a 1-year high of $53.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The bank reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. First Financial had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 8.77%. As a group, equities analysts expect that First Financial Co. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 3rd. This is a boost from First Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. First Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.00%.

First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. The company offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. It also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans.

